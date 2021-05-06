Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather

A sudden change in weather was witnessed in Delhi on Thursday afternoon as skies turned cloudy and light rains in some parts of the city brought the mercury down, giving much-needed relief to the people of the city. The meteorological department had forecast generally cloudy skies with possibility of light rain or drizzle in the day. Dusty winds accompanied by thunders were witnessed in the city. The people had earlier woken up to a warm Thursday morning with minimum temperature settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The air quality of the city was 'moderate' with index value of 153 at 9 am, realtime data of Central Pollution Control Board showed.

The relative humidity was recorded 59 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

