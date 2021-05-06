Left Menu

We don't want more hot air at COP26, UK's Johnson says

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the United Nations' Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, had to come up with concrete action because if it produced just more hot air then there was no chance of cooling the planet.

"If all that emerges from COP26 is more hot air, then we have absolutely no chance of keeping our planet cool," Johnson said.

