Reuters Odd News Summary

They hope the cunning and strategy they learn on the chess board will help them make the leap out of their homes in the slum. How scientists are using a 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone White abalone - whose flesh is a delicacy and polished shell is prized as mother of pearl - are threatened with extinction.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:32 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Serbian diner thanks those getting COVID shots with plates of roast meat

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and you will be served a plate of spit-roast ox or wild game goulash for free - in the Serbian city of Kragujevac. Restaurateur Stavro Raskovic offered the popular local dishes on Tuesday as his way of promoting vaccination and campaigning for the full reopening of the country's restaurants, cafes and bars which can only serve patrons outdoors.

Frontier flap: Belgian farmer moves border with France by 2 metres

A Belgian farmer unwittingly extended his country's territory by moving an ancient stone marking the border with France that was on his land, a group of local history enthusiasts discovered on a walk in a wooded area on the French side. The discovery of the stone, now sitting 2.20 metres (7.2 feet) away from where it was placed in accordance with a border agreement two centuries ago, has caused a flap in a normally sleepy rural area.

Stockings and a bloodied cloth for auction on Napoleon's bicentenary

Private collectors have a rare opportunity next week to buy some of Napoleon Bonaparte's DNA when a blood-stained cloth placed over his body during an autopsy goes on sale at an auction to mark the 200th anniversary of his death. The former French emperor died on May 5, 1821, aged 51, on the southern Atlantic Ocean island of Saint Helena, where he had been banished by the British following his defeat in 1815 at the Battle of Waterloo.

Art attack: Israeli ex-sniper blasts paint in mental health message

Former Israeli army sniper David Roytman has turned his hand to action painting, using guns and live-fire ranges instead of brushes and studios to blast colours onto canvases. In Israel, Roytman uses a pistol to shoot bags filled with paint, which then splatter onto a wood-board canvas, creating the artwork. In his native Ukraine, he creates paintings in a similar way by using the cannon of a World War Two-era tank.

French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Valeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out of helicopters, leaping from buildings and brawling.

Michelini is one of a growing number of women passing through the Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), which bills itself as the world's biggest stunt school, and looking to break into European cinema and Hollywood as a stunt double.

Kings of Lagos: children learn chess to seek escape from Nigeria's slums

A dozen children crowd around plastic tables in the Majidun neighbourhood of Lagos. Intently focused on plastic mats printed with chess boards, the children thoughtfully move pieces on the board as supervisors observe their moves. The waterside shanty town is just across the lagoon from the mansions and towering office blocks of Nigeria's commercial capital. They hope the cunning and strategy they learn on the chess board will help them make the leap out of their homes in the slum.

How scientists are using a 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

White abalone - whose flesh is a delicacy and polished shell is prized as mother of pearl - are threatened with extinction. But scientists are looking to turn the tide for these unique sea snails by playing Cupid. "White abalone are on the brink of extinction. They cannot come back without our help," said Kristin Aquilino, lead scientist for the White Abalone Captive Breeding Program, based at the University of California, Davis Bodega Marine Laboratory.

