Left Menu

Britain to use G-7 meeting to press for climate finance

PTI | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:42 IST
Britain to use G-7 meeting to press for climate finance
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he will use the Group of Seven meeting in June to ''bend the ear'' of fellow leaders to provide more financial help for poor countries to cope with climate change.

Johnson said governments have six months to resolve numerous thorny diplomatic issues, including making good on a USD 100-billion climate fund that was meant to go to developing nations each year from 2020.

''If we do the hard miles now, I hope that in November we can meet in person in Glasgow to hammer out the final details of what must be an era-defining outcome for our planet and for future generations," Johnson told a virtual climate event organized by the German government.

The upcoming G-7 meeting in Cornwall will be the first time the leaders of the world's biggest economies gather in person since before the pandemic.

All G-7 countries have now set targets for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions to "net zero" by 2050 at the latest, with Germany this week saying it will bring its goal forward five years to 2045. Johnson said he hoped leaders would commit to ''kickstart a green industrial revolution and build economies that can withstand whatever our changing climate throws at us.'' ''I also hope to secure a substantial pile of cash with which to help all countries to do that," he said, adding that the USD 100 billion target was "long overdue" and rich countries need to go further still.

Citing Britain's recent commitment to provide further aid to help poor countries leapfrog the dirty technologies that fueled both industrialisation and global warming, Johnson said he would "not hesitate to bend the ear of my fellow leaders on the need for them to do the same" by the Glasgow summit, known as COP26.

''If all that emerges from COP26 is more hot air, then we have absolutely no chance of keeping our planet cool,'' he said. ''It must be a summit of agreement, of action, of deeds, not words." While recent pledges, including by the United States, have lowered the forecast for long-term warming, scientists say emissions need to be cut even faster to prevent a disastrous rise in global temperatures.

Countries that signed up to the 2015 Paris accord agreed to cap the rise at 2 C (3.6 F), ideally no more than 1.5 C, by the year 2100.(AP) ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GoAir aims to get most of its employees vaccinated by this month

Wadia group-owned low-cost carrier GoAir, which has already launched the vaccination programme for its about 4,400 staff, is aiming to get most of the employees inoculated by this month-end. As many as 110 employees have already been vaccin...

Immediately license all patents necessary for vaccine, drug production: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday urged the central government to immediately license all patents necessary for vaccine and drug production the way it was done in the United States.USA supports waiver of IP protections on COV...

CBI registers case against proprietor of Tamil Nadu-based pvt company for Rs 3.42 cr TDS refund fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a Proprietor of a Tamil Nadu-based private company an approved Income Tax E-Return Intermediary and others including unknown private persons and public servants, based on a c...

People gave their mandate to us twice, concerned about their suffering: Modi govt to SC

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that people of the country has given their mandate to it twice and it understands people suffering due to COVID-19 and making every possible effort to augment the supply of Oxy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021