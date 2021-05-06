Left Menu

Dust storm in Chandigarh, parts of Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:15 IST
A dust storm accompanied by a bout of rain swept through the union territory and parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday evening, disrupting the power supply and uprooting trees in some areas.

According to the Meteorological Department forecast, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds of up to 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Punjab on Friday.

Isolated parts of Haryana too are expected to witness thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with hail and winds of up to 30-40 kmph on Friday, it said.

On Thursday evening, power supply was disrupted in several parts of Chandigarh after the showers and the dust storm.

An official in the weather office said rains lashed many places in Haryana and Punjab as well.

