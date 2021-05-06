Left Menu

U.N. chief urges 'substantial' G7 climate aid pledges

Estimates vary for what has been delivered, but a report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development last year said that only $79 billion was transferred in 2018 - the highest annual transfer at that point. "I call on the leaders of the G7 to take the lead, with other developed countries following, to make substantial climate finance pledges for the coming five years," Guterres said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:38 IST
U.N. chief urges 'substantial' G7 climate aid pledges
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged leaders of the Group of Seven richest countries to make "substantial" pledges to help developing countries tackle climate change over the next five years.

"For some, this means at least doubling their latest climate commitments," Guterres told the Petersberg Climate Dialogue. The G7 members are Britain, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan and their combined gross domestic product is about $40 trillion - a little less than half of the global economy. The G7 leaders are due to meet in June.

"Developed countries must honor their long-standing promise to provide $100 billion dollars annually for climate action in developing countries," Guterres said. "The upcoming G7 Summit is a pivotal moment." So far, climate aid fallen shy of that goal, which was set in 2009. Estimates vary for what has been delivered, but a report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development last year said that only $79 billion was transferred in 2018 - the highest annual transfer at that point.

"I call on the leaders of the G7 to take the lead, with other developed countries following, to make substantial climate finance pledges for the coming five years," Guterres said. A new target for climate finance will be discussed at the next major U.N. climate summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow in November.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has estimated that an average of $3.5 trillion per year will be needed just in energy investments between 2016 and 2050 to achieve a target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Guterres also again pushed for a tax on carbon and an end to coal use.

"We can no longer afford big fossil fuel infrastructure anywhere. Such investments simply deepen our predicament. And they are not even cost-effective. Fossil fuels are now more expensive than renewables," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With 80 COVID-19 casualties, Bihar death toll crosses 3,000

Eighty more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar since Wednesday causing its death toll to surge past the 3,000-mark while more than 15,000 people tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus during the period.According to the state health ...

Twenty-five killed in Rio de Janeiro police raid on drug gang

At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shootout on Thursday during an operation against drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiros Jacarezinho slum, police said.Suspects tried to escape across rooftops as police entered t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Golf McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a money grabFour-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday the proposed Super Golf League SGL is nothing more than a money grab and he...

NHL-Rangers fined $250,000 for publicly criticising league executive

The New York Rangers have been fined 250,000 for making public comments that demeaned a league executive, the National Hockey League NHL said on Thursday. The Rangers on Tuesday called for the removal of George Parros, the NHL head of playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021