Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather

A sudden change in weather was witnessed in Delhi on Thursday afternoon as skies turned cloudy and light rains in some parts of the national capital brought the mercury down, giving much-needed relief to the people of the city. Dusty winds accompanied by thunders were witnessed in the city. The national capital recorded a maximum of 39.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, one notch above the season's normal. The meteorological department predicted partly cloudy sky on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 38 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. The people had earlier woken up to a warm Thursday morning with minimum temperature settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The air quality of the city was 'moderate' with index value of 152 at 9 pm, realtime data of Central Pollution Control Board showed. The relative humidity was recorded 59 per cent at 8.30 am.

