Left Menu

Watch: Spacecraft carrying asteroid Bennu sample to begin its two-year journey back to Earth

Scientists will analyze the asteroid sample to learn about the formation of the solar system over 4.5 billion years ago and the development of Earth as a habitable planet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-05-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 07:57 IST
Watch: Spacecraft carrying asteroid Bennu sample to begin its two-year journey back to Earth
The spacecraft arrived at Bennu in 2018 and grabbed abundant dust and rocks from a sample site, the largest sample collected by a NASA mission since the Apollo astronauts returned with Moon rocks, from the asteroid's surface in October 2020. Image Credit: NASA

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will begin its two-year cruise back to Earth on May 10 at 4 p.m. EDT along with more than 2.1 ounces (60 grams) of sample from Bennu, an asteroid more than 200 million miles (321 million kilometres) from Earth.

OSIRIS-REx is the first NASA mission to visit a near-Earth asteroid, survey the surface, and collect a sample to deliver to Earth. The spacecraft arrived at Bennu in 2018 and grabbed abundant dust and rocks from a sample site, the largest sample collected by a NASA mission since the Apollo astronauts returned with Moon rocks, from the asteroid's surface in October 2020.

Scientists will analyze the asteroid sample to learn about the formation of the solar system over 4.5 billion years ago and the development of Earth as a habitable planet.

During its two and half years of operations, OSIRIS-REx made history many times including breaking its own record for the closest orbit of a planetary body by a spacecraft

According to NASA, there is no straight path back to Earth and the spacecraft has to circle the Sun twice, covering 1.4 billion miles (2.3 billion kilometers), over to catch up with Earth. It will approach Earth on September 24, 2023, and release the capsule carrying the asteroid Bennu sample for a parachute landing. As for the spacecraft, it will continue on to orbit the Sun.

You can watch the live coverage of the departure on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's official website.

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan government seeks to extend state of emergency to May 31

Japans government aims to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas by about three weeks until the end of May to curb a surge in novel coronavirus cases just months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, a minister said on...

Soccer-Ljungberg says he hopes Arteta can keep Arsenal job after Europa exit

Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg said he hoped manager Mikel Arteta would keep his job after the team crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday following a goalless draw with Villarreal. The defeat meant Arsenal exited Europes...

Soccer-Man Utd's Solskjaer heaps praise on Cavani, hopes Uruguayan will stay

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavanis superb performances over two legs of the sides Europa League semi-final against AS Roma are exactly why they want to keep the Uruguayan at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. The 34...

Blast that hurt Nasheed attacked democracy: Maldives leader

The Maldives president said on Friday an explosion that wounded former leader Mohamed Nasheed was an attack on the countrys democracy and economy and said Australian police would assist the investigation.Nasheed, 53, was injured in the blas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021