Watch: Spacecraft carrying asteroid Bennu sample to begin its two-year journey back to Earth

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will begin its two-year cruise back to Earth on May 10 at 4 p.m. EDT along with more than 2.1 ounces (60 grams) of sample from Bennu, an asteroid more than 200 million miles (321 million kilometres) from Earth.

OSIRIS-REx is the first NASA mission to visit a near-Earth asteroid, survey the surface, and collect a sample to deliver to Earth. The spacecraft arrived at Bennu in 2018 and grabbed abundant dust and rocks from a sample site, the largest sample collected by a NASA mission since the Apollo astronauts returned with Moon rocks, from the asteroid's surface in October 2020.

Scientists will analyze the asteroid sample to learn about the formation of the solar system over 4.5 billion years ago and the development of Earth as a habitable planet.

We arrived, we sampled, and now we say goodbye. On May 10, #OSIRISREx will fire its main thrusters and start its long journey back to Earth with more than 60 grams of material from asteroid Bennu on-board. #ToBennuAndBackJoin us live as we depart Bennu: https://t.co/1DnxS14Ela pic.twitter.com/G6OwAfaYkZ — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) May 6, 2021

During its two and half years of operations, OSIRIS-REx made history many times including breaking its own record for the closest orbit of a planetary body by a spacecraft

According to NASA, there is no straight path back to Earth and the spacecraft has to circle the Sun twice, covering 1.4 billion miles (2.3 billion kilometers), over to catch up with Earth. It will approach Earth on September 24, 2023, and release the capsule carrying the asteroid Bennu sample for a parachute landing. As for the spacecraft, it will continue on to orbit the Sun.

You can watch the live coverage of the departure on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's official website.