Delhi registers minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:16 IST
The national capital registered a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 69 per cent.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Thursday were 26.2 degrees Celsius and 39.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

