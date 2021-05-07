Delhi registers minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius

The national capital registered a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 69 per cent.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Thursday were 26.2 degrees Celsius and 39.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)