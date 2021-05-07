Left Menu

Firefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block

Firefighters in London were tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block of flats in the east of the city on Friday, with smoke emerging from parts of the 8th, 9th and 10th floors and ambulances treating people in the area. A Reuters witness said by 1000 GMT the fire appeared to be out.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:37 IST
Firefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Firefighters in London were tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block of flats in the east of the city on Friday, with smoke emerging from parts of the 8th, 9th and 10th floors and ambulances treating people in the area.

A Reuters witness said by 1000 GMT the fire appeared to be out. Around 100 firefighters had been working on the building while paramedics and police also attended the scene. The London Ambulance Service said it had dispatched ambulance crews, clinical team managers and support vehicles to the area.

"They've treated a number of people, and remain at the scene, working with other emergency services," they said. The fire in the east of the city near the Canary Wharf financial district comes almost four years after 72 people died when their Grenfell Tower home in West London turned into an inferno, aided by dangerous combustible cladding.

The cladding used on the block was identified as central to the rapid spread of the fire and has since been found on buildings across the country, necessitating expensive removal or round-the-clock fire watches. Just this year the government set out how it would help fund the removal of the cladding from high-rise residential buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar lockdown: Rush to postpone weddings, many shed grandeur By Sanjay Sinha

There is a rush to cancel or postpone weddings in Bihar, while many are still going ahead sans the band-baajaa-baaraat as the state went into an 11- day lockdown amid the COVID crisis.There were a number of auspicious dates between May 5 an...

Google joins forces with Stop Scams UK to fight financial fraud

Google has joined Stop Scams UK, an industry-led collaboration enabling firms to stop scams at source, to develop and share best practices to protect people from financial frauds. The search giant has also pledged USD5 million in ads credit...

FEATURE-Can Canada's oil-rich Alberta capture a low-carbon future?

Alberta has one of the worlds largest deposits of crude oil Canada recently increased its 2030 emissions reduction target Carbon capture tech is seen as key to cut fossil fuel emissions By Jack GrahamAt a research site in rural Alberta, c...

Equities trade higher, Tata Steel up 7.5 pc

Equity frontline indices closed in the green on Friday fuelled by expectation that the second Covid-19 wave will peak this month and the economy will rebound quickly. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 257 points or 0.52 per c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021