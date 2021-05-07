Left Menu

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. The U.S. military said on Wednesday what it called an uncontrolled re-entry was being tracked by U.S. Space Command.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:31 IST
China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Most debris from a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

The U.S. military said on Wednesday what it called an uncontrolled re-entry was being tracked by U.S. Space Command. The Long March 5B rocket blasted off from China's Hainan island on April 29, carrying the unmanned Tianhe module, which contains what will become living quarters on a permanent Chinese space station. The location of the rocket's descent into Earth's atmosphere as it falls back from space "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry", which is projected to occur around May 8, U.S. Space Command said.

Harvard-based astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell told Reuters this week there was a chance that pieces of the rocket could come down over land such as in May 2020, when pieces from another Chinese Long March 5B rocket rained down on the Ivory Coast, damaging several buildings. He said potentially dangerous debris would likely escape incineration after streaking through the atmosphere at hypersonic speed but in all likelihood would fall into the sea, given that 70% of the world is covered by ocean.

Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China was closely following the rocket's reentry into the atmosphere, and that most of its components would be burned up upon re-entry. "The probability of this process causing harm on the ground is extremely low," he said.

Debris from the Long March 5B is likely to fall in international waters, China's Global Times reported on Wednesday. Based on its current orbit, the debris trail is likely to fall somewhere as far north as New York, Madrid or Beijing and as far south as southern Chile and Wellington, New Zealand, or anywhere in between, McDowell said.

The Tianhe launch was the first of 11 missions needed to complete the Chinese space station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cal HC asks Bengal govt to file affidavit on law and order situation

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, taking cognizance of a PIL that claimed life and liberty of people in Bengal are in danger owing to post-poll violence, asked the state government on Friday to file an affidavit in three days, ...

India-UK agree on common vision of new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on a common vision of a new and transformational Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UK and India and adopted an ambitious India-UK Roadm...

Air India to operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from May 17

Air India on Friday informed that it will operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from May 17, keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. FlyAI Air India will operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from 17th May to 3...

First results through in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotlands main pro-independence party. The opposition Liberal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021