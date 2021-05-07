Left Menu

Researchers find rare genetic disease caused by mutations in protein that controls RNA metabolism

An international group of collaborators led by researchers at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh have identified a genetic cause of a rare neurological disorder marked by developmental delay and loss of coordination, or ataxia. The research was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

ANI | Pittsburgh | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:00 IST
Researchers find rare genetic disease caused by mutations in protein that controls RNA metabolism
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An international group of collaborators led by researchers at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh have identified a genetic cause of a rare neurological disorder marked by developmental delay and loss of coordination, or ataxia. The research was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications. The disorder, scientists found, is caused by mutations in a protein called GEMIN5--one of the key building blocks of a protein complex that controls RNA metabolism in neurons. No mutations in GEMIN5 were previously linked to any genetic disease.

"It's just like building a house," said senior author Udai Pandey, PhD, associate professor of paediatrics, human genetics and neurology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. "You take out the most important brick at the base and the whole building falls apart." GEMIN5 is part of a protein complex that regulates a slew of important cellular processes, including the development of specialized outgrowths from nerve cells called dendrites and axons. Interestingly, mutations in another key protein of the complex, named survival motor neuron protein, cause a different devastating disorder--spinal muscular atrophy.

To gather material for the study, Pittsburgh researchers contacted paediatricians, geneticists and neurologists across the globe, eventually collecting data from 30 patient families in 12 different countries. Because isolating live neurons from people isn't possible, researchers had to come up with another way of getting samples for future testing. They collected blood samples from pediatric patients who were referred to neurogenetic clinics with undiagnosed neurological symptoms. Blood samples were then processed to isolate cells, with careful tinkering in the lab, that were reprogrammed into neurons.

After comparing genetic material of reprogrammed neurons from sick children with that of unaffected relatives, scientists linked neurologic manifestations of the disease to 26 mutations in the GEMIN5 gene that cause damage to the structure of the protein. "Children came into the clinic with non-specific symptoms, such as developmental delay and abnormal gait. Their doctors ran all the possible tests, including assessing a child's metabolic function, to no avail--their conditions had no easy explanation," said Deepa Rajan, M.D., assistant professor of paediatrics, Pitt School of Medicine, a neurologist at UPMC Children's Hospital and a co-first author of the study. "It was not until we did an extensive genome analysis that we found that these patients had mutations in the GEMIN5 gene."

"Many genetic disorders seem individually rare, but collectively they are relatively common," added Rajan, who also is director of the Neurogenetics Clinic at UPMC Children's Hospital. "We now are able to harness next-generation technology to help diagnose previously undiagnosed children, and each new gene discovery is the start of the journey to understanding each of these diseases better." Additional experiments linked damage to GEMIN5 protein to disease manifestations more definitively. Scientists found that depleting an analogue of human neuronal GEMIN5 protein in fruit flies was deadly if it happened in the early stages of the fly's life cycle, or drastically delayed its development if such disruption happened later.

"The most exciting part of being a researcher is working on a project that directly helps families," said Pandey. "We are hopeful that because of our study, neurologists will now consider testing for GEMIN5 mutations and that labs will include GEMIN5 in their testing for ataxic disorders. Genetic diseases are challenging to identify and treat, but if we find a cure, it will make a massive difference in someone's life." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cal HC asks Bengal govt to file affidavit on law and order situation

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, taking cognizance of a PIL that claimed life and liberty of people in Bengal are in danger owing to post-poll violence, asked the state government on Friday to file an affidavit in three days, ...

India-UK agree on common vision of new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on a common vision of a new and transformational Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UK and India and adopted an ambitious India-UK Roadm...

Air India to operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from May 17

Air India on Friday informed that it will operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from May 17, keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. FlyAI Air India will operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from 17th May to 3...

First results through in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotlands main pro-independence party. The opposition Liberal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021