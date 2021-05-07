Left Menu

Carbon emissions from energy dropped 10 per cent in the EU last year

Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion dropped 10 per cent in the European Union last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to estimates from the EUs statistical office.Eurostat said in a statement Friday that emissions fell in all of the EUs 27 member nations compared to 2019 as governments imposed lockdown measures to slow the spread of the virus.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:32 IST
Carbon emissions from energy dropped 10 per cent in the EU last year
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion dropped 10 per cent in the European Union last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to estimates from the EU's statistical office.

Eurostat said in a statement Friday that emissions fell in all of the EU's 27 member nations compared to 2019 as governments imposed lockdown measures to slow the spread of the virus. Greece recorded the largest decrease (-18.7 per cent), followed by Estonia (-18.1 per cent), Luxembourg (-17.9 per cent), Spain (-16.2 per cent) and Denmark (-14.8 per cent). The countries with the smallest reductions were Malta (-1 per cent), Hungary (-1.7 per cent), Ireland (-2.6 per cent) and Lithuania (-2.6 per cent). Eurostat said the sources of the cutbacks varied. "The largest decreases were seen for all types of coals. The consumption of oil and oil products also decreased in almost all member states, while natural gas consumption decreased only in 15 member states and increased or stayed at the same level in the 12 others," the office said. CO2 emissions from energy consumption account for about 75 per cent of all man-made greenhouse gases in the EU. The amounts produced are influenced by many factors, including economic growth, transportation and industrial activities.

As part of the "European Green Deal,'' the EU has committed itself to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. Brussels is also aiming to become "climate-neutral" by midcentury. Scientists say this goal needs to be achieved to keep average global temperatures from rising above 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) by the year 2100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

