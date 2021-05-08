UP: Leopard found dead at Sohelwa wildlife sanctuary

A leopard was found dead with injury marks on the body at the Sohelwa wildlife sanctuary here, officials said on Saturday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakhar Gupta said the leopard was found dead in the Bankatwa range of the forest. Injury marks were found on the carcass, he said, adding that the leopard possibly died in a fight with another wild animal.

He said a three-member team has been formed to conduct a post-mortem examination of the carcass.

