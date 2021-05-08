Left Menu

38.8°C max temp in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:10 IST
The minimum temperature settled at 22.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Image Credit: Pixabay

Mainly clear skies prevailed in Delhi on Saturday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled at 22.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 24 per cent.

The department has forecast mainly clear sky for Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperature expected to settle around 40 degrees and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the ''moderate'' category.

The air quality index (AQI) was 183 at 7.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

