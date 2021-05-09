Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 10:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future; China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future: mass transport in floating magnetic pods

In the desert just north of Las Vegas, a long white metal tube sits at the base of the mountains, promising to one day revolutionize travel. That is where Virgin Hyperloop, whose partners include Richard Branson's Virgin Group, is developing the technology for passenger pods that will hurtle at speeds of up to 750 miles an hour (1,200 kph) through almost air-free vacuum tunnels using magnetic levitation.

China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives

Remnants of China's biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with the bulk of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere, according to Chinese state media, ending days of speculation over where the debris would hit. The coordinates given by state media, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, put the point of impact in the ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago.

Archaeologists uncover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome

Archaeologists discovered the remains of nine Neanderthals at a prehistoric site near Rome, Italy's Culture ministry said on Saturday. Eight of the remains are dated to between 50,000 and 68,000 years ago, while one, the oldest, is dated to between 90,000 and 100,000 years ago, the ministry said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

