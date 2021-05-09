Tiger found dead in MP's Kanha reserve

A tiger was found dead at a forest in the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) inMadhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Sunday.

The carcass of the feline, aged around 12 to 13 years, was spotted on Saturday by a patrolling team in the Bhaisanghat range, located over 400 km from the state capital Bhopal, KTR field director S K Singh said.

The tiger apparently died 10 to 15 days back, he said.

''Prima facie, the tiger was identified as T-44. Its body parts were intact, though two canines were found partially broken,'' the official said.

An autopsy was conducted and the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said.

This is the second tiger death reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last two days.

On Friday, the carcass of a sub-adult (aged between 18 and 24 months) tiger was found floating in a canal of an inter-state water project in Balaghat's Waraseoni tehsil, an official earlier said.

The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

