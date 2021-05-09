Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Bees in the Netherlands trained to detect COVID-19 infections

To train the bees, scientists in the bio-veterinary research laboratory at Wageningen University gave them sugary water as a reward after showing them samples infected with COVID-19. Try a live concert at home Live concerts are on the menu for home delivery, as musicians and audiences seek to satisfy their appetite for human interaction.

09-05-2021
Odd News Roundup: Bees in the Netherlands trained to detect COVID-19 infections

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Bees in the Netherlands trained to detect COVID-19 infections

Dutch researchers have trained bees, which have an unusually keen sense of smell, to identify samples infected with COVID-19, a finding they said could cut waiting times for test results to just seconds. To train the bees, scientists in the bio-veterinary research laboratory at Wageningen University gave them sugary water as a reward after showing them samples infected with COVID-19. They would get no reward after being shown a non-infected sample.

Ordering takeout? Try a live concert at home

Live concerts are on the menu for home delivery, as musicians and audiences seek to satisfy their appetite for human interaction. As the sun set in Piedmont, California, about 20 masked revelers gathered on the back porch of a home. Lit up by a few stage lights, a nearby fire and hanging garden bulbs, singer-songwriter Steve Poltz strolled in, guitar in hand, happy to be performing live again.

