NHAI to set up oxygen plants in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is setting up four oxygen plants with a total capacity of 3,000 litres in four districts of Andhra Pradesh.

It has finalized vendors for 38 more sites and work on those plants would start upon directions from the NHAI headquarters, AP Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said here on Sunday.

NHAI commenced work on oxygen plants at Amalapuram in East Godavari district (500 litres), Madanapalli in Chittoor district (500 litres), Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district (1,000 litres) and Hindupuram in Anantapuramu district (1,000 litres), Bhaskar said in a release.

The state government has sent a proposal to the Centre seeking approval for setting up 82 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology plants for oxygen generation.

''We hope to get approval soon for that so that work can be started,'' Bhaskar told PTI.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal issued an order on Sunday sanctioning a sum of Rs 309.87 crore for augmenting oxygen supplies in the state.

The state government will be setting up 49 oxygen generating plants at as many locations at a total cost of Rs 205.99 crore.

Also, 10,000 additional oxygen pipelines would be laid at an expenditure of Rs 50 crore.

''We will procure 50 cryogenic oxygen tanker vehicles and tankers after finalizing the technical specifications. It will cost Rs 46.08 crore,'' Anil said.

A sum of Rs 7.80 crore has been earmarked for repair works of oxygen pipelines for six months in each of the 13 districts in the state.

The Principal Secretary directed the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director to take immediate necessary action in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

