Rain, hail bring mercury down in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A short spell of rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday, providing much-needed respite from the hot weather to residents.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius. The precipitation and gusty winds brought the mercury down to 32 degrees Celsius by 5.30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department's weather app.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

People also shared videos of hailstorm on social media.

The air quality in the city was recorded in the 'moderate' category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 166 at 4 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI GVS/NIT HMB

