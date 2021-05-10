Generic Engineering Construction and Projects bags orders worth Rs 102 cr

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd on Monday said it has bagged construction orders worth Rs 101.77 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has been awarded new work orders worth Rs 101.77 crore for institutional projects from various clients, existing as well as new, which includes residential, commercial, industrial, and educational projects.

The company said it has received orders for construction of residential buildings at Borivali and Kalyan, in Mumbai and construction of school and community hall for a Trust at Thane, in Maharashtra.

It has also received orders for infrastructure works for Software offshore development center (ODC) and for the General Manager's office at a factory outlet in Karnataka.

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects said with the receipt of the above orders, its total current outstanding order book stood at Rs 1,390.34 crore.

