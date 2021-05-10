Left Menu

Thunderstorm alert issued for Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Shimla MeT office forecast rain in plains and low and middle hills and rain and snowfall in high hills from Tuesday to Sunday.

However, an orange warning has been issued for thunderstorm, lightning, hail and gusty winds at isolated places in plains and low and high hills till Thursday, MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in high hills, he added.

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, while yellow indicates the possibility of severe weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

