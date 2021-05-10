Left Menu

Minke whale calf spotted upstream in London as fears grow for its survival

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A three-meter injured minke whale calf was spotted swimming upstream in the River Thames on Monday in west London, just hours after rescuers rushed to save the giant mammal's life by refloating it, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

The whale was refloated and towed a mile downstream from Richmond Lock but a Reuters reporter spotted the whale several hours later swimming further inland.

