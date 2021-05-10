Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Archaeologists uncover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome; Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean, draws criticism from NASA

Remnants of China's biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with most of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the atmosphere, ending days of speculation over where the debris would hit but drawing U.S. criticism over lack of transparency. The coordinates are given by Chinese state media, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, but the point of impact in the ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago.

Archaeologists uncover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome

Archaeologists discovered the remains of nine Neanderthals at a prehistoric site near Rome, Italy's Culture Ministry said on Saturday. Eight of the remains are dated between 50,000 and 68,000 years ago, while one, the oldest, is dated to between 90,000 and 100,000 years ago, the ministry said in a statement.

