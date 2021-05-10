Left Menu

Futuristic computer game hopes to be tonic for climate change anxiety

"We wanted to engage them with a sense of hopefulness that the future is long and there are a lot of choices ahead of us," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a video call. Climate anxiety - including panic attacks, insomnia, and obsessive thinking - linked to worry about the threat of environmental disaster, has become more common in young people, according to The Lancet medical journal.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:10 IST
Futuristic computer game hopes to be tonic for climate change anxiety
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

It is the year 2050, the planet is warming up, meals come from nutritional food packs and dozens of new zoonotic viruses are spreading. As the editor of an influential newspaper, how would you try to shape public opinion?

This is one of the scenarios encountered by players of an online game launched on Monday, which uses humour and interactive decision-making to encourage people to think about the future of climate change, and what they can do about it. Survive the Century is the work of scientists, economists and writers around the world brought together by U.S.-based research group the National Socio-Environmental Synthesis Center (SESYNC), and lets players navigate the future from 2021 to 2100.

"This is a game for everyone, but particularly for climate nihilistic Gen Z's who know about climate change and feel hopeless and frustrated at the inaction they are seeing," said Samantha Beckbessinger, an author and game creator. "We wanted to engage them with a sense of hopefulness that the future is long and there are a lot of choices ahead of us," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a video call.

Climate anxiety - including panic attacks, insomnia, and obsessive thinking - linked to worry about the threat of environmental disaster, has become more common in young people, according to The Lancet medical journal. This is partly linked to youth being at the forefront of climate protests, with about 1.6 million student protesters calling on their governments to urgently tackle climate change in March 2019.

While the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) due to take place in November could accelerate moves by the world's biggest polluters to reduce climate risks, Survive the Century's creators wanted to bring ordinary people into the debate too. "We're used to the narrative: don't eat beef, don't fly so much and those are the choices you can make on climate change, but this game puts you in a different position," said Christopher Trisos, project lead and an environmental scientist.

The game takes players through different decision-making scenarios, based on science, from vaccine roll-outs to funding technological innovations that can help restore order or trigger anarchy. "Play can be an incredibly powerful way to engage people and it isn't didactic, it doesn't aim to tell you facts and things to do, it lets you play and explore," Beckbessinger said.

At the end of the game, players are directed to a climate organisation near them. Trisos has already been approached by high schools and universities interested in using the game as part of their curriculum.

"Climate change is made and experienced by people," said Simon Nicholson, project lead and an associate professor at the Washington-based American University. "How the future will play out is going to be shaped by choices taken by people today, and tomorrow, and the day after."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline hack -Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.Im going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelli...

U.S. welcomes Taliban's announcement of three-day ceasefire -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that Washington welcomed the Talibans announcement of a three-day ceasefire.The United States was still looking into who was responsible for an attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on...

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

EDS corrects headline, adds words in intro Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Government-run Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Har...

Motor racing-Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez closer to the front

Red Bull need Sergio Perez much closer to the front to put pressure on Mercedes and help Max Verstappen in his title battle with Lewis Hamilton, team boss Christian Horner said after Sundays Spanish Grand Prix. Mexican Perez started in eigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021