Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rain

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds on Monday, a meteorological department official said.

Churu recorded 12.1 mm of rainfall, Alwar 2.5 mm and Bhilwara 1.4 mm while Banasthali witnessed a drizzle.

Rain and dust storm will continue in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota for the next three to four days, the official said.

In most parts of the state, the maximum temperature went up by a notch or two compared to Sunday, he said.

Churu was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius. Pali recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 43.3 degrees Celsius, Bharatpur 43.2 degrees Celsius, Karauli 42.9 degrees Celsius and Sri Ganganagar 42.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature hovered between 41.8 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius in other parts of the state.

The minimum temperature was recorded between 20.0 degrees Celsius and 30.8 degrees Celsius in different parts of the state.

