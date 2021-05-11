Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean; Archaeologists uncover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome and more

New drug helps COVID-19 patients breathe on their own Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean, draws criticism from NASA Remnants of China's biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with most of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the atmosphere, ending days of speculation over where the debris would hit but drawing U.S. criticism over lack of transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-05-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 02:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean; Archaeologists uncover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

New antibody drug helps patients breathe; virus may insert genetic fragments into genetic code

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New drug helps COVID-19 patients breathe on their own

Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean, draws criticism from NASA

Remnants of China's biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with most of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the atmosphere, ending days of speculation over where the debris would hit but drawing U.S. criticism over lack of transparency. The coordinates given by Chinese state media, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, put the point of impact in the ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago.

Archaeologists uncover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome

Archaeologists discovered the remains of nine Neanderthals at a prehistoric site near Rome, Italy's Culture ministry said on Saturday. Eight of the remains are dated to between 50,000 and 68,000 years ago, while one, the oldest, is dated to between 90,000 and 100,000 years ago, the ministry said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Biden revives LGBT protections against healthcare discrimination; WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New U.S. COVID weekly cases fall to lowest since SeptemberNew cases of COVID-19 in the United States fell for a fourth week in a row, dropping 17 last week to just under 290,000, the lowe...

Entertainment News Roundup: Lady Gaga, Glenn Close join Prince Harry and Oprah for mental health TV series; Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama The Underground RailroadMoonlight director Barry Jenkins switches to the small screen for an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winn...

Science News Roundup: Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean; Archaeologists uncover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.New antibody drug helps patients breathe virus may insert genetic fragments into genetic codeThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus ...

Odd News Roundup: Dracula's castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabs; French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Vlad the vaccinator Draculas castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabsVisitors to Draculas castle are more likely to find puncture marks in their arms than their necks this month, after medic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021