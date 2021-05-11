Left Menu

China population grew least in decade to 2020 since one-child policy

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 07:37 IST
China's population growth in the decade to 2020 slumped to the least since a one-child policy was enforced in the late 1970s, adding pressure on Beijing to boost incentives to couples to have more children and avert an irreversible decline.

The population of mainland China increased 5.38% to 1.41 billion, according to the 2020 results of the country's once-a-decade official census, published on Tuesday. That compared with 1.34 billion reported in the 2010 census.

