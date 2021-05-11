Left Menu

U.S. Fed should require banks to hold more cash for climate risks -think tank

The paper argues that the Fed could move quickly to bolster banks' capital cushions by establishing several new safeguards, including a new capital surcharge directly tied to how much pollution banks directly finance and heightened stress tests of big banks that incorporate climate risks. Several of the changes are likely to be strongly opposed by Wall Street, and the Fed itself has taken a much more deliberate approach to climate than sought by progressive Democrats.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 09:31 IST
U.S. Fed should require banks to hold more cash for climate risks -think tank
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Federal Reserve should force banks to hold more cash to guard against potential losses due to climate change and possible steps to fight it, one of Washington's top liberal think tanks said on Tuesday.

The plan, published by the Center for American Progress and seen first by Reuters, is likely to inform a looming debate about exactly how far bank regulators should go in policing climate change as the Biden administration looks to tackle the issue on all fronts. The paper argues that the Fed could move quickly to bolster banks' capital cushions by establishing several new safeguards, including a new capital surcharge directly tied to how much pollution banks directly finance and heightened stress tests of big banks that incorporate climate risks.

Several of the changes are likely to be strongly opposed by Wall Street, and the Fed itself has taken a much more deliberate approach to climate than sought by progressive Democrats. After lagging European counterparts on climate change under the Trump administration, the Fed has ramped up efforts in recent months, including devoting new staff specifically to exploring how climate change could impact the economy and the financial system.

"It is increasingly clear that climate change could have important implications for the Federal Reserve in carrying out its responsibilities," said Fed Governor Lael Brainard in a March speech. But the Fed has yet to adopt any new policies in response to climate change, a move the paper argues the regulator can ill afford.

"It would be quite easy for financial regulators to spend the next decade collecting more data, researching the issue...avoiding any actual steps to safeguard the financial system from these risks," the paper stated. "The potential damage to the financial system is too great for regulators to wait." Instead, the group argues the Fed should move quickly, directing banks to hold more capital if they are exposed to more heavily polluting industries, arguing they could lose value as the world moves toward cleaner industries.

It adds the Fed should go farther with the largest banks, imposing a new capital surcharge directly tied to how much carbon they finance with their activities. The report also called on the Fed to create a new exercise to test banks' resilience to climate change over the long term, as well as integrate near-term climate risk into the existing annual stress test of bank finances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Five facts about ransomware attacks

A ransomware attack on top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has brought attention to the growing area of cybercrime. The following are some details on ransomware and the issues around itWhat is ransomware - Ransom software work...

U.S. Fed should require banks to hold more cash for climate risks -think tank

The U.S. Federal Reserve should force banks to hold more cash to guard against potential losses due to climate change and possible steps to fight it, one of Washingtons top liberal think tanks said on Tuesday.The plan, published by the Cent...

Philippines records first two cases of Indian coronavirus variant

The Philippines has detected its first two cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, its health ministry said on Tuesday.The World Health Organziation has classified the coronavirus variant, known as B.1.617, as a variant of...

Researchers map how city people get health boost from nature

The findings of a recent study by researchers from Stanford University suggest that even your local city park may be improving your health. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, lays out how access to n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021