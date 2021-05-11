Left Menu

PM hails scientists, innovators for contribution in combating COVID-19 

Over the last year, they have worked industriously to fight COVID-19. I appreciate their spirit and remarkable zeal, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

On the National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in any challenging situation, the country's scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and over the last year have worked industriously to fight COVID-19.

The National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran in 1998.

The day celebrates the achievements and contributions of Indians to science and technology.

''On National Technology Day, we salute the hard work and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted. ''We remember with pride the 1998 Pokhran Tests, which demonstrated India's scientific and technological prowess,'' he said.

In any challenging situation, our scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge, the prime minister said. ''Over the last year, they have worked industriously to fight COVID-19. I appreciate their spirit and remarkable zeal,'' he said.

