Naidu greets scientists, technologists on National Technology Day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings on the National Technology Day, hoping that innovators bring greater happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people.

May 11 is observed as National Technology Day to mark the anniversary of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests.

''Greetings to our scientists and technologists on National Technology Day. Science is the driver of all progress and it is important to inculcate scientific temper from a young age,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. May our innovators bring in greater happiness, comfort and prosperity in the lives of the people, the vice president said.

