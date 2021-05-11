Thunderstorm hits south Bengal, 3 killed in rain-related incidents

Thunderstorm hits south Bengal, 3 killed in rain-related incidentsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:52 IST
A thunderstorm accompanied by moderate rains hit Kolkata and the other districts in south Bengal on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Three people were killed in rain-related incidents, they said.
Lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 30-40 km per hour lashed Kolkata, parts of North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum and Purulia districts, a Met Department official said.
The rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas across Kolkata, including the arterial Central Avenue.
In Birbhum, two persons were killed when a car collided head-on with a dumper at Nanoor during the blinding rains, officials said.
In Murshidabad, a farmer died in a lightning strike in Samserganj while working in the field, they said.
