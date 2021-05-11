Left Menu

Thunderstorm hits south Bengal, 3 killed in rain-related incidents

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:52 IST
Thunderstorm hits south Bengal, 3 killed in rain-related incidents
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A thunderstorm accompanied by moderate rains hit Kolkata and the other districts in south Bengal on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Three people were killed in rain-related incidents, they said.

Lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 30-40 km per hour lashed Kolkata, parts of North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum and Purulia districts, a Met Department official said.

The rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas across Kolkata, including the arterial Central Avenue.

In Birbhum, two persons were killed when a car collided head-on with a dumper at Nanoor during the blinding rains, officials said.

In Murshidabad, a farmer died in a lightning strike in Samserganj while working in the field, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Two Schalke players sidelined with coronavirus, Hertha game to proceed

Two Schalke 04 players are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 but their delayed Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday will take place as scheduled, the club said on Tuesday. The game had been delayed last month after...

Sikkim reports 8 COVID deaths, 241 new cases

Sikkim on Tuesday registered eight COVID-19 fatalities, the highest in a single day so far, taking the total number of deaths due to the disease to 177, an official said.The states caseload also went up to 10,165 after 241 people tested pos...

Paytm Foundation donates oxygen generation plant, 100 concentrators to Gujarat

To meet the rising oxygen demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Paytm Foundation has donated 100 oxygen concentrators along with an oxygen generation plant to Gujarat.While the plant will be set up at the main civil hospital in...

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked httpsbit.ly33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter Do you want Tesla to accept Doge, a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real world use.The question, in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021