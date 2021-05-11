Left Menu

Spain's Supreme court strikes down Madrid car pollution scheme

Spain's Supreme Court has struck down a ban on polluting cars in Madrid's city centre citing procedural errors, a ruling released on Tuesday showed, meaning the city may have to roll back measures designed to meet EU air quality standards.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:32 IST
Spain's Supreme court strikes down Madrid car pollution scheme
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's Supreme Court has struck down a ban on polluting cars in Madrid's city centre citing procedural errors, a ruling released on Tuesday showed, meaning the city may have to roll back measures designed to meet EU air quality standards. The suspension of the so-called Madrid Central scheme, opposed by the city's conservative administration, would go against the trend in European capitals such as Paris and London, which are seeking to keep cars from their downtown areas.

Approved by the previous leftist administration, Madrid Central banned most petrol and diesel cars from the centre as a way to tackle high levels of nitrogen dioxide in Madrid, which had been in violation of European regulations since 2010. But the conservative People's Party which now controls the municipality in coalition with the centre-right Ciudadanos, had promised to change it, despite a warning from the European Commission that Spain might be sanctioned if it fails to meet air quality standards.

"The Madrid Central plan to create a low emissions zone could be a good idea ... but it was executed in a very shoddy way", deputy mayor Begona Villacis told reporters, adding that the local government has a new plan including a low emissions zone almost ready to be approved. It was not clear when the court ruling, dated April 29 and released on Tuesday, comes into force.

Since the court rejected an appeal from the environmental group Ecologistas en Accion, there is no longer any legal backing for imposing fines on cars entering a restricted area of around 5 sq km (2 sq miles), the group's spokesman Francisco Segura said. "This is the Pleistocene," Segura told Reuters, saying the plan had cut emissions by 22% in 2019.

The European Union considers air pollution to be the most severe environmental health problem affecting the region, responsible for around 400,000 premature deaths per year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-CBS Sports wins Serie A TV rights in U.S.

CBS Sports has secured exclusive rights to screen Serie A matches in the United States for the next three seasons, Italys top flight soccer league and the U.S. TV group said in a joint statement on Thursday.Besides 380 league matches per se...

Soccer-Two Schalke players sidelined with coronavirus, Hertha game to proceed

Two Schalke 04 players are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 but their delayed Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday will take place as scheduled, the club said on Tuesday. The game had been delayed last month after...

Sikkim reports 8 COVID deaths, 241 new cases

Sikkim on Tuesday registered eight COVID-19 fatalities, the highest in a single day so far, taking the total number of deaths due to the disease to 177, an official said.The states caseload also went up to 10,165 after 241 people tested pos...

Paytm Foundation donates oxygen generation plant, 100 concentrators to Gujarat

To meet the rising oxygen demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Paytm Foundation has donated 100 oxygen concentrators along with an oxygen generation plant to Gujarat.While the plant will be set up at the main civil hospital in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021