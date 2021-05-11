2 Nepalese labourers killed in lightning strike in Shimla

Two Nepalese migrant laborers have died in a lightning strike in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said on Tuesday. Resham and Vishal had taken shelter under a tree in Mashnu village in Rampur when lightning struck them at around 7:30 pm which resulted in their on-the-spot death, they said.

The deceased was working as laborers in an orchard and were returning to their residence after finishing the day's work. They were forced to wait under a tree as heavy rain started lashing the area. Inquest proceedings under CrPC Section 174 were initiated by the Jhakri police station.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police added.

