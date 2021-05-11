Left Menu

Cloudburst hits Devprayag in Uttarakhand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:35 IST
Cloudburst hits Devprayag in Uttarakhand

A cloudburst hit Devprayag in Tehri district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, razing two municipal buildings to the ground and damaging several shops.

It also damaged pedestrian bridges, water pipelines and electricity supply lines, an official said.

The cloudburst occurred over the Shanta river, causing inundation of areas along its banks with a huge amount of slush containing boulders, SHO of the Devprayag police station Mahipal Singh Rawat said.

Two municipality buildings, including the multi-purpose Nagar Palika Bhawan, caved in after being hit by the rubble brought down by the cloudburst, he added.

A number of shops in the Dashrath Danda Parvat area of Devprayag were also damaged in the cloudburst, the SHO said.

However, there was no loss of life as people were alert and had moved to safe locations like the bus stand and police station premises, he said. Municipal Commissioner KK Kotiyal said the extent of damage is yet to be assessed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

