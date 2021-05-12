Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Mindoro, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Mindoro, Philippines - EMSCReuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 06:55 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Mindoro, Philippines, early on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The earthquake had a depth of 112 km (69.6 miles), according to EMSC.
Also Read: Philippines tells China to mind its own business over maritime drills
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines