Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:27 IST
Science News Roundup: NASA spacecraft starts trip back to Earth; New antibody drug helps patients breathe and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space

The classic 1979 sci-fi horror film "Alien" was advertised with the memorable tagline, "In space no can hear you scream." It did not say anything about humming. Instruments aboard NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft, which nine years ago exited our solar system's outer reaches, have detected a faint monotonous hum caused by the constant vibrations of the small amounts of gas found in the near-emptiness of interstellar space, scientists said.

NASA spacecraft starts trip back to Earth after collecting asteroid samples

A NASA spacecraft, which scientists believe has collected samples from an asteroid, began its two-year journey back to Earth on Monday. NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is attempting to complete a mission to visit Bennu, a skyscraper-sized asteroid some 200 million miles (320 million km) from Earth, survey the surface, collect samples and deliver them back to Earth.

New antibody drug helps patients breathe; virus may insert genetic fragments into genetic code

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New drug helps COVID-19 patients breathe on their own

Explainer-Why all the fuss over falling debris from China's most powerful rocket?

China launched into orbit last month the first piece of a permanent space station using its most powerful rocket, but the international focus has fallen instead on the re-entry of debris which critics say has been shrouded in secrecy. WHAT HAPPENED?

(With inputs from agencies.)

