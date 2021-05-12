Left Menu

ASK Group's PE arm invests Rs 200 cr in Kalpataru's Pune project

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 12:31 IST
ASK Group's PE arm invests Rs 200 cr in Kalpataru's Pune project

ASK Group's realty-focused private equity arm on Wednesday announced an investment of Rs 200 crore in a mid-income housing project promoted by developer Kalpataru Group.

The company, however, did not disclose the quantum of the stake in the project.

ASK Property Investment Advisors (ASK PIA) has invested in the project in Pune's Baner locality spread on a 16 acre land parcel which will have 1,200 residential units with a saleable area of approximately 1.9 million square feet, an official statement said.

The ASK statement said Baner is a centrally located residential neighbourhood with established social and physical infrastructure located close to the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway. It has also grown as an IT employment hub with 13 million sq ft of IT parks/office complexes.

“This is our 14th project in Pune, and with this investment the ASK group has now invested in projects spanning across 12 million sq ft including over 8,500 residential units, a city-centric office space and IT-SEZ in Pune,” ASK PIA's managing director and chief executive Amit Bhagat said.

This is the vehicle's maiden bet on a project promoted by Kalpataru and Bhagat pointed to strong brand reputation, in-house quality construction capabilities, and timely project delivery track record as pull factors.

“The last couple of years have witnessed a consolidation of demand for homes to reputed, execution-focussed and large-scale developers. Affordable and mid-income housing has seen a substantial recovery and prices have bottomed out in the last one year which has also led to sustainable demand,” ASK Group's chief executive and managing director Sunil Rohokale said.

He said that the home loan interest rates being at a decadal low, concessions in stamp duty or premiums, and flexibility by developers have increased the affordability for house purchase.

Therefore, all the affordable or middle income nearing completion projects located in growth corridors and having achieved financial closure would see a significant advantage, he added.

SK PIA has raised around Rs 5,000 crore since 2009 and investors include family offices, ultra high net worth individuals (UHNI), high net worth individual (HNI) and institutions, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LG Electronics pledges $5.5 mn to fight against COVID, to help 10 makeshift hospitals across India

South Korean Consumer Electronic major LG, which completed 24 years in India on Wednesday, pledged USD 5.5 million around Rs 40.38 crore to fight against the second wave of the pandemic.LG Electronics will provide financial assistance of US...

Prosecutors investigating Austria's Kurz over parliamentary testimony

Anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz over possible false testimony to a parliamentary commission investigating the fallout from the so-called Ibiza sting video that felled a previous government.Ku...

FOREX-Fed talk keeps dollar tied as focus remains on inflation

The U.S. dollar hovered above a 2-12-month low versus major peers on Wednesday, as traders hung on to bets that the Federal Reserve would remain steadfast in its easy policy settings ahead of data expected to show a sharp rise in annual U.S...

FTSE 100 outperforms global peers on strong earnings, upbeat GDP data

Londons FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates from companies including Diageo, while stronger-than-expected monthly GDP data bolstered optimism about a sharp recovery from the pandemic-driven slump last yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021