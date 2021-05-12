Left Menu

Heavy rains likely in Kerala:Weather dept

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:32 IST
Heavy rains likely in Kerala:Weather dept

Kerala is likely to receive heavy rains this week, the weather department has predicted, prompting authorities to sound heavy to very heavy rain alerts in a few districts.

The IMD said a low pressure is likely to form in the south eastern part of Arabian sea on May 14.

Heavy rains and strong winds have been predicted in Kerala and Lakshadweep for the next five days.

The sea will be very rough.

Owing to the rough weather condition, the Kerala government has requested everyone to follow safety guidelines issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen out in deeep sea to return to the coast and also advised them not to venture into the sea.

The government said yellow and orange alerts have been sounded in a few districts.

An orange code warning has been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki for May 14 as there is a possibility of very heavy rains between 115.6 millimetre and 204.4 mm for 24 hours.

According to the IMD, a downpour in the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall' (yellow alert).

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the people living in landslide prone areas and coastal areas to take all precautions.

It also directed authorities to take steps to open relief camps adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

People should avoid travelling through high-range areas during the night, it said.

Officials said a fisherman from the coastal town of Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram died after being struck by lightning while he was engaged in fishing on Tuesday night.PTI TGB BALA TGB BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If England's best players stand together, they will play IPL: Pietersen on ECB no

Kevin Pietersen believes that Englands cricket board will relent if countrys top players unanimously decide to participate in the currently-suspended Indian Premier League in case it resumes in September this year.ECBs Director of Cricket A...

Consumer prices jump 0.8% in April as worries escalate

US consumer prices surged 0.8 per cent in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred rising worries about its effect on the economy.The Labor Departmen...

Fuel shortages worsen on sixth day of top U.S. fuel pipeline outage

Fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network entered its sixth day and gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities. A ransomware attack on the Colon...

Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield: Atishi

AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covisheild vaccine on May 11.She said some vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group have been temporarily shut from Wednesday.Around 16,000 doses, which were avai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021