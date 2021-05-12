Minor fire at Noida factory, none hurt

A fire broke out at a cloth-manufacturing factory in Noida on Wednesday, gutting raw material and damaging its complex, officials said.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze that was triggered due to a short circuit at the factory located in the industrial Phase 2 area, the officials said.

''Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the site after the Fire Department and local police were alerted about it late afternoon. The fire was controlled in some time,'' a police official said.

According to the officials, nobody was hurt in the incident and timely evacuations were made from the factory and its adjoining buildings.

The amount of damage caused to raw material is yet to be ascertained, they added.

