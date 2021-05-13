Light rains in Rajasthan, more forecast for next 24 hours

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours due to an active Western Disturbance, a meteorological department official said on Wednesday.

Also, maximum temperatures dropped by two to three degrees Celsius giving much respite from the prevailing heat.

Director of Jaipur Meteorological Center Radheshyam Sharma said light to moderate rains are likely over most parts of north Rajasthan and heavy rains are likely in Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Hanumangarh districts of Shekhawati region during the next 24 hours.

He said Bikaner witnessed a duststorm on Wednesday. From morning to evening, 8.5 mm rain was recorded in Dholpur, 4 mm in Alwar, 2 mm in Sriganganagar, 1 mm in Kota, 0.1 mm in Banasthali and drizzle in Churu.

According to the department, during the last 24 hours, 27 mm rain was recorded in Chaksu of Jaipur, 13 mm in Boli (Sawaimadhopur), 12 mm in Ahor (Jalore), 12 mm in Chhattisgarh (Bikaner), 12 mm in Sangod (Kota) and 9mm in Taranagar (Churu).

Pali was the hottest place on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures in other places were 41.4 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 40.9 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 40.6 degrees Celsius in Sawaimadhopur, 40.5 degrees Celsius each in Kota and Bharatpur, and 40.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and Barmer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)