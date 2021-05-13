Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space; Child's burial site tells of early man's emotional life and more

Science News Roundup: Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space; Child's burial site tells of early man's emotional life and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space

The classic 1979 sci-fi horror film "Alien" was advertised with the memorable tagline, "In space no can hear you scream." It did not say anything about humming. Instruments aboard NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft, which nine years ago exited our solar system's outer reaches, have detected a faint monotonous hum caused by the constant vibrations of the small amounts of gas found in the near-emptiness of interstellar space, scientists said.

Child's burial site tells of early man's emotional life - Kenyan archaeologist

The discovery of the oldest known human burial site, a child's grave in a Kenyan cave, sheds new light on the emotional life of early Homo sapiens, the head of archaeology for the east African country's museums said on Wednesday. Scientists announced last week that they had found the site, dating to around 78,000 years ago, where a youngster they have nicknamed 'Mtoto' or 'child' in Swahili was buried in a cave called Panga ya Saidi near the Kenyan coast.

Explainer-Why all the fuss over falling debris from China's most powerful rocket?

China launched into orbit last month the first piece of a permanent space station using its most powerful rocket, but international focus has fallen instead on the re-entry of debris which critics say has been shrouded in secrecy. WHAT HAPPENED?

mRNA vaccines appear effective vs India variant; people with HIV at higher risk for severe COVID-19

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. mRNA vaccines likely effective against India variant

(With inputs from agencies.)

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

