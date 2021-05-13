Left Menu

HCC-KEC JV bags Rs 1,147 cr order from Chennai Metro Rail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday said it has in joint venture with KEC International won a Rs 1,147 crore order from Chennai Metro Rail.

The stake of HCC in the JV is 51 per cent (Rs 585 crore), the company said in a statement.

''HCC, in a joint venture with KEC International Ltd (KEC), has been awarded Rs 1,147 crore contract by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd for the construction of 7.95 km elevated viaduct section and nine elevated stations on Corridor 4 of phase II of the Chennai Metro,'' it said.

The scope of work involves civil, architectural, plumbing and drainage and temporary services.

The nine elevated stations include Chennai Bypass Crossing, Ramachandra Hospital, Iyyapanthangal Bus Depot, Katupakkam, Kumanan Chavadi, Karayan Chavadi, Mullai Thottam, Poonamallee Bus Terminus, Poonamallee Bypass.

The work is to be completed in three years.

At present, HCC is executing a section of Mumbai Metro Line III, a section of Delhi metro involving 4,051 m underground twin tunnels and an underground station; two contracts for Pune Metro and a section of Bangalore Metro Rail Project.

In the past, HCC was associated with six packages of Delhi Metro totalling 18.14 km of tunnels and 13 underground stations.

In Kolkata Metro, HCC has constructed 6.47 km tunnels in six packages that include four underground stations. In Mumbai Metro I, the company built eight elevated stations.

