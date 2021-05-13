Light to moderate rain in parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rains were recorded in parts of Rajasthan during the past 24 hours, a MeT department official said Thursday afternoon. Sixteen mm rainfall was recorded in Rajgarh of Alwar and 35 mm in Pokhran of Jaisalmer, the officials said , adding the department has forecast dust storm and heavy rain in several areas of the state. A Met department spokesman said the effect of active western disturbances over the state would continue for the next 24 hours and under its impact northern districts of Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar and adjoining districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains on May 13. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places in these districts, the spokesperson said.

From May 14, the effect of this system will start weakening. During this period scattered to light rains are likely in the northern parts of the state while the weather is expected to remain dry in the remaining parts.

