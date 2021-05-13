Left Menu

Light to moderate rain in parts of Rajasthan

A Met department spokesman said the effect of active western disturbances over the state would continue for the next 24 hours and under its impact northern districts of Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar and adjoining districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains on May 13.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:12 IST
Light to moderate rain in parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rains were recorded in parts of Rajasthan during the past 24 hours, a MeT department official said Thursday afternoon. Sixteen mm rainfall was recorded in Rajgarh of Alwar and 35 mm in Pokhran of Jaisalmer, the officials said , adding the department has forecast dust storm and heavy rain in several areas of the state. A Met department spokesman said the effect of active western disturbances over the state would continue for the next 24 hours and under its impact northern districts of Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar and adjoining districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains on May 13. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places in these districts, the spokesperson said.

From May 14, the effect of this system will start weakening. During this period scattered to light rains are likely in the northern parts of the state while the weather is expected to remain dry in the remaining parts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Veterinarians demand status of frontline workers

Amid the coronavirus crisis, veterinarians in Maharashtra have demanded that they be considered as frontline workers and also given priority in vaccination against COVID-19.The Maharashtra Gazetted Veterinary Association in a release issued...

Chelsea-Man City CL final moves to Porto with 12,000 fans

Chelsea-Man City CL final moves to Porto with 12,000 fans...

Routine testing for HIV, TB patients to address COVID-19 interruptions

Deputy President David Mabuza says the government has introduced routine testing for certain high-risk groups those living with HIV and those diagnosed with TB in order to address a gap of patients lost due to COVID-19 interruptions.The De...

Bengal governor's visit to violence-hit areas unconstitutional: TMC

West Bengals ruling Trinamool Congress alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who visited post-poll violence affected areas of Cooch Behar district on Thursday ignoring the advice of the state government, violated constitutional provisions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021