Left Menu

Brazil's lower house passes bill to ease environmental permits

Dozens of non-governmental organizations on Wednesday signed a letter to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which Brazil hopes to join, expressing concerns about its environmental policies, including the bill. "If approved, this will result in degradation and pollution of all kinds, including deforestation increase in the Amazon and proliferation of new environmental disasters," the letter said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:45 IST
Brazil's lower house passes bill to ease environmental permits

Brazil's lower house of Congress has approved a bill fiercely contested by environmental groups to loosen licensing requirements for infrastructure, mining, agriculture and other projects.

The move drew criticism from conservation groups at a time when Brazil's environmental record is under intense scrutiny as deforestation in the Amazon rainforest soars. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is in talks with Brazil to possibly fund conservation efforts, but has demanded that the country first show results in reining in destruction.

The licensing bill, which was approved late on Wednesday, will now pass to the Brazilian Senate for consideration. For many types of projects it would allow for permits to be automatically issued if the applicant meets certain filing requirements. That would include projects like repaving existing highways in the Amazon that were built by the military dictatorship and have fallen into disrepair.

Brazilian President Bolsonaro has pledged to repave one such road https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-environment-highway-insight-idINKBN1WH0Z3 that a scientific study predicts will increase deforestation by five times through 2030, leading to the clearance of an area larger than Florida. Proponents of the bill include Brazil's powerful agricultural caucus in Congress. They argue that byzantine environmental permitting rules stymie investment and hinder economic growth of the natural resource-rich country.

While its backers say that the bill will do away with licensing on certain types of projects which are deemed low risk, environmentalists say it will open the floodgates to environmental degradation. Dozens of non-governmental organizations on Wednesday signed a letter to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which Brazil hopes to join, expressing concerns about its environmental policies, including the bill.

"If approved, this will result in degradation and pollution of all kinds, including deforestation increase in the Amazon and proliferation of new environmental disasters," the letter said. Nine former environment ministers issued an open letter on Monday opposing the bill, acknowledging that an overhaul was needed, but citing a long list of problems with the proposal which they said would deal a "death stroke" to licensing as a tool to ensure sustainable development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Veterinarians demand status of frontline workers

Amid the coronavirus crisis, veterinarians in Maharashtra have demanded that they be considered as frontline workers and also given priority in vaccination against COVID-19.The Maharashtra Gazetted Veterinary Association in a release issued...

Chelsea-Man City CL final moves to Porto with 12,000 fans

Chelsea-Man City CL final moves to Porto with 12,000 fans...

Routine testing for HIV, TB patients to address COVID-19 interruptions

Deputy President David Mabuza says the government has introduced routine testing for certain high-risk groups those living with HIV and those diagnosed with TB in order to address a gap of patients lost due to COVID-19 interruptions.The De...

Bengal governor's visit to violence-hit areas unconstitutional: TMC

West Bengals ruling Trinamool Congress alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who visited post-poll violence affected areas of Cooch Behar district on Thursday ignoring the advice of the state government, violated constitutional provisions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021