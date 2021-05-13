Left Menu

Nepali climber scripts world record by scaling Everest twice in shortest span of time in a season

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:36 IST
Nepali climber scripts world record by scaling Everest twice in shortest span of time in a season

Mingma Tenji Sherpa, a 43-year-old Nepali mountain guide, has created a world record by scaling Mount Everest twice in the shortest span of time within a season, organisers said here on Thursday.

Sherpa, a resident of Sankhuwasabha district of eastern Nepal, first reached the summit of the Everest in the evening of May 7 as a member of a rope-fixing team, and then scaled the world's highest mountain again on the morning of May 11, said Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks, which organised the expedition.

Second time Sherpa reached atop Everest as the mountain guide of a 16-member expedition team led by Bahrain prince Sheikh Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Al Khalifa, he said.

''He reached atop the Everest two times in just four days, creating a world record,'' Mingma said.

The Bahrain Royal Guard team is the first international team to conquer the new altitude of Everest at 8,848.86 metres.

Previously, Indian mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa had held the record for fastest dual ascents on Mt Everest, scaling the mountain twice in 118 hours and 15 minutes in 2017. She, however, still holds the record for fastest dual ascent on Everest by a woman.

On May 8, Nepali mountain guide Kami Rita Sherpa broke his own record by climbing the mountain for the 25th time.

Nepal and China in December last year jointly announced that the revised height of the world's highest peak was 8,848.86 metres, about 86 centimetres more than the previous measurement done by India in 1954.

The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in it due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Calendars incredibly packed, resuming IPL will be real challenge, says RR owner Badale

Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale on Thursday said that rescheduling the postponed Indian Premier League IPL 2021 will be a real challenge as most teams have already locked in their international calendars. The IPL 2021 season was suspend...

'Legends of the Hidden Temple' host Kirk Fogg dishes on new reboot

The fans of the classic kids show Legends of the Hidden Temple from Nickelodeon is set for a reboot with the return of long time show host Kirk Fogg. In an interview with TMZ, the 60-year-old actor and filmmaker on Wednesday revealed that t...

Approvals for expansion of Maithan Alloys pending, project getting delayed

The greenfield expansion project of city-based manganese alloy producer Maithan Alloys Limited at Bankura in West Bengal is on hold due to a lack of statutory approvals from both the Centre and the state, a senior company official said on T...

Pakistan: LDA employees stage protest, demand 17-month outstanding salaries

Larkana Development Authority LDA pitched a tent at the main gate of Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday to protest against non-payment of salaries for the past 17 months and demanded Chief Minister of Sindh province Murad Ali Shahs interventio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021