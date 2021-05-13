Left Menu

Study finds dental procedures during pandemic are not riskier

Waiting for the COVID situation to dampen for taking that routine dental checkup due to fear of catching the virus? A new study is here to help as its findings dispel the misconception that patients and providers are at high risk of catching COVID-19 at the dentist's office.

ANI | Ohio | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:47 IST
Study finds dental procedures during pandemic are not riskier
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Waiting for the COVID situation to dampen for taking that routine dental checkup due to fear of catching the virus? A new study is here to help as its findings dispel the misconception that patients and providers are at high risk of catching COVID-19 at the dentist's office. SARS-CoV-2 spreads mainly through respiratory droplets, and dental procedures are known to produce an abundance of aerosols - leading to fears that flying saliva during a cleaning or a restorative procedure could make the dentist's chair a high-transmission location.

Ohio State University researchers set out to determine whether saliva is the main source of the spray, collecting samples from personnel, equipment and other surfaces reached by aerosols during a range of dental procedures. The study was published, in the Journal of Dental Research. By analyzing the genetic makeup of the organisms detected in those samples, the researchers determined that watery solution from irrigation tools, not saliva, was the main source of any bacteria or viruses present in the spatter and spurts from patients' mouths.

Even when low levels of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were detected in the saliva of asymptomatic patients, the aerosols generated during their procedures showed no signs of the coronavirus. In essence, from a microbial standpoint, the contents of the spray mirrored what was in the office environment. "Getting your teeth cleaned does not increase your risk for COVID-19 infection any more than drinking a glass of water from the dentist's office does," said lead author Purnima Kumar, professor of periodontology at Ohio State.

"These findings should help us open up our practices, make ourselves feel safe about our environment and, for patients, get their oral and dental problems treated - there is so much evidence emerging that if you have poor oral health, you are more susceptible to COVID," Kumar said. Previous research has shown that dental-procedure aerosols tend to land on providers' faces and the patient's chest, and can travel as far as 11 feet. But the studies, catching the spray in petri dishes placed on people, equipment and around the room, found only that bacteria existed - they rarely identified the organisms and never determined where they came from. Saliva has been the presumptive source for a long time.

When saliva was considered potentially deadly at the start of the pandemic, Kumar decided a long-term answer was needed to settle the question of whether saliva is the source of dental aerosols. For the study, the team enrolled 28 patients receiving dental implants and restorations using high-speed drills or ultrasonic scaling procedures in Ohio State's College of Dentistry between May 4 and July 10, 2020. Researchers collected samples of saliva and irrigant (the water-based cleaning solutions used to flush out the mouth) before each procedure and, 30 minutes after the procedure, aerosol remnants - condensate - from providers' face shields, the patient's bib and an area 6 feet away from the chair.

Kumar and colleagues then put genome sequencing technology to use that wasn't available in the petri-dish days. This allowed them to first characterize the microbial mix in pre-procedure saliva and irrigants, which they could then compare to organisms in the aerosol samples collected later. With the analytical method they used, the researchers did not need to characterize the microbes - they instead looked for variations in sequences that provided enough information to identify the family of bacteria or viruses to which they belonged.

"Some species that live in your mouth can closely resemble those in water and the environment. Using this method, we don't even have to know the names of these organisms - you can tell whether they are exactly genetically identical or genetically different," Kumar said. "If you use this granular approach to see these very nuanced differences in the genetic code, you can very accurately identify where they're coming from." No matter the procedure or where the condensate had landed, microbes from irrigants contributed to about 78% of the organisms in aerosols while saliva, if present, accounted for 0.1% to 1.2% of the microbes distributed around the room.

Salivary bacteria were detected in condensate from only eight cases and of those, five patients had not used a pre-procedural mouth rinse. The SARS-CoV-2 virus was identified in the saliva of 19 patients, but was undetectable in aerosols in any of the cases. The findings are reassuring, but also make sense, Kumar said: Irrigant dilutes saliva - a "thick, viscous" substance - by an estimated 20- to 200-fold, and the research is validated by a 2020 study that reported a less than 1% COVID-19 positivity rate among dentists.

Kumar noted that dentistry has long been at the forefront of infection-control practices in health care. During the pandemic, new protocols have included strengthened ventilation systems, extra aerosol suction equipment, N95 masks and face shields on top of goggles, and extended downtime between patients. She is hopeful this study's findings will make practitioners and patients feel at ease about being in the dentist's office - with continued stringent protection in place. "Dental surgeons and hygienists are always at the forefront of the war against bacteria in the mouth, and they, of course, did not feel safe because they are front-line workers surrounded by aerosol," said Kumar, who has a periodontology practice of her own and was one of the procedure operators in the study. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Calendars incredibly packed, resuming IPL will be real challenge, says RR owner Badale

Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale on Thursday said that rescheduling the postponed Indian Premier League IPL 2021 will be a real challenge as most teams have already locked in their international calendars. The IPL 2021 season was suspend...

'Legends of the Hidden Temple' host Kirk Fogg dishes on new reboot

The fans of the classic kids show Legends of the Hidden Temple from Nickelodeon is set for a reboot with the return of long time show host Kirk Fogg. In an interview with TMZ, the 60-year-old actor and filmmaker on Wednesday revealed that t...

Approvals for expansion of Maithan Alloys pending, project getting delayed

The greenfield expansion project of city-based manganese alloy producer Maithan Alloys Limited at Bankura in West Bengal is on hold due to a lack of statutory approvals from both the Centre and the state, a senior company official said on T...

Pakistan: LDA employees stage protest, demand 17-month outstanding salaries

Larkana Development Authority LDA pitched a tent at the main gate of Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday to protest against non-payment of salaries for the past 17 months and demanded Chief Minister of Sindh province Murad Ali Shahs interventio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021