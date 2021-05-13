Left Menu

Heavy rains likely to lash Kerala on May 14, 15; Red alert sounded

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities have sounded red alert in three districts of Kerala on May 14 and five districts on May 15, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rains under the influence of a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked authorities and people to follow the guidelines issued by the state disaster management authority.

''Red Alert! 14 May - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, 15 May - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod. Follow guidelines issued by @KeralaSDMA'', Vijayan tweeted, hours after the IMD issued a warning and said that the low pressure area over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low pressure is very likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep area by Friday morning, concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts.

It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18 evening, according to the forecast.

Authorities have banned fishing in the sea till the situation becomes normal.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the people living in landslide prone areas and coastal areas to take all precautions.

It has also directed authorities to take steps to open relief camps adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

Various district administrations have opened control rooms at the district, taluk and panchayat levels to coordinate relief operations in view of heavy rains predicted by the IMD.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

