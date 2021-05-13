Left Menu

35.3°C max temp in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:42 IST
Representative Image.

The maximum temperature in Delhi dropped to 35.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, four notches below the season's normal, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature had settled at 21.3 degrees Celsius, also four notches below the season's average, while the humidity at 5.30 pm was 45 per cent, the weather department said.

According to the Met office, the sky will remain ''generally cloudy'' on Friday and there is a chance of light rain.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Friday are expected to be around 22 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 101 at 8.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI MG HMB

