PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:09 IST
IMD issues cyclonic storm warning, forecasts heavy rain in
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The IMD on Thursday issued a warning that a low pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, some places in Goa and south Konkan region and also Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, ''A low pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area today. It is very likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep area by Friday morning.'' It will concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, it said in the warning report.

It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts, it said.

It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18 evening, the IMD added.

Due to this, south Konkan and Goa region would receive light to moderate rainfall at many places on Saturday and its intensity would increase further and it would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday and Monday, it said.

According to the department, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered as heavy, while precipitation between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours is termed as very heavy rainfall.

Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts form the south Konkan region of Maharashtra.

Similarly, Gujarat coast would receive rainfall from May 17 onwards. The intensity is expected to escalate during the subsequent days with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kutch and adjoining southwest Rajasthan on May 19.

As the region is going to be affected by cyclone storm, the rains would be accompanied with gusty winds with a speed ranging from 50 kilometre per hours to 80 kmph in next 5-6 days.

In a late evening forecast, the IMD said Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday, while Mumbai, Thane and Raigad would receive very heavy rainfall on Monday.

Raigad is also expected to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds from Saturday onwards.

Kolhapur and Satara in Western Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in ghat areas on Sunday and Monday, while similar warning is issued for Pune on Monday only, the report stated.

The Marathwada region including Beed, Latur, Nanded as well as Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Satara, Pune and Kolhapur are very likely to be hit by thunderstorm with lightning on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

